May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Russian gang suspected of scam in ICE market

(bit.ly/24L9SBH)

* London mayor clears way for City Airport expansion

(bit.ly/1rRRipA)

* Brexit likely to hurt wages, says NIESR think-tank

(bit.ly/1Xk6YxW)

* Liberty Global open to takeover of Telefonica's O2 unit

(bit.ly/24IYWAS)

Overview

* The City of London Police said that Intercontinental Exchange's London futures market has been used as a front for Russian organised crime, after it arrested two men for suspected money-laundering.

* Sadiq Khan, the new mayor of London, has cleared City Airport's 300 million Pounds ($433.41 million) expansion plan by withdrawing City Hall's objection to the airport buying land from the Greater London Authority.

* UK based economic think-tank, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said that real wages growth would be significantly lower if Britain quits the EU.

* Liberty Global would consider a takeover of Telefonica's O2 in the UK. The acquisition has the potential of dramatically expanding Liberty's mobile ambitions in Europe. ($1 = 0.6922 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)