May 12 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Glencore hires bulk of Noble's London gasoline team
(bit.ly/1Wqynip)
* Javid weighs 2.5-bln-pound trim for British Steel pension
fund
(bit.ly/1X1Y7AB)
* Owners of 100,000 UK properties held by offshore groups
face being identified (bit.ly/1X2bwbO)
* Treasury makes Brexit contingency plans
(bit.ly/1rGTwID)
Overview
* Switzerland-based Glencore has hired gasoline
traders from Hong Kong-based commodity house Noble Group
, making it second time in three months after it
previously hired Noble's liquefied natural gas traders in
February.
* The government is planning to protect British Steel
pension fund and cut 2.5 billion pounds ($3.61 billion) off its
long-term liabilities in a bid to make Tata Steel UK operations
more attractive to bidders.
* UK PM David Cameron has announced a transparency proposal
under which the foreign companies, with more than 100,000 UK
properties, will have to reveal their true owners.
* The Treasury has started contingency planning for the
impact on Britain's financial stability in the event of a vote
to leave the EU, Chancellor George Osborne told MPs on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6928 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)