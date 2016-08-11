Aug 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Rank and 888 hit back at William Hill over bid
Indebted Chesapeake agrees to shale asset sales
Tesla crash in China raises concerns on Autopilot claims
Overview
Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc and
online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc called on
Wednesday for talks with the board of William Hill Plc
after their proposed joint bid was rejected by the British
bookmaker. William Hill rejected a 3.16 billion pound ($4.11
billion) bid by smaller rivals Rank Group and 888 Holdings on
Tuesday, saying a 16 percent premium "substantially undervalued"
the British bookmaker.
Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Wednesday that it
would sell its Barnett shale acreage in Texas to private
equity-backed Saddle Barnett Resources LLC and had renegotiated
an expensive pipeline contract with Williams Partners LP
, steps that should save more than $1.9 billion in future
liabilities.
Tesla Motors Inc said on Wednesday that one of its
cars had crashed in Beijing while in "autopilot" mode, with the
driver contending sales staff sold the function as
"self-driving", overplaying its actual capabilities.
