Headlines
* Berkshire buys more Apple and sells Walmart on.ft.com/2bA385a
* AIG to sell mortgage insurance arm to Arch for $3.4
billion on.ft.com/2bA4lt3
* Morgan Stanley draws ValueAct with $1 bln stake on.ft.com/2bA8fCx
* Praxair makes move for German rival Linde on.ft.com/2bA8HAr
Overview
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased its
stake in Apple in the second quarter, from $1.1 billion at the
end of March to $1.5 billion at the end of June. Berkshire has
cut its stake in Walmart to 1.3 percent of the company.
- AIG has agreed to sell its mortgage insurance
business to Arch Capital for $3.4 billion. Arch will pay $2.2
billion in cash and the remainder in preferred stock.
- ValueAct has disclosed a $1.1 billion investment in Morgan
Stanley which is about 2 percent of the company and this
comes Morgan Stanley's CEO James Gorman, cuts costs and lays off
staff in the debt-trading business.
- Praxair is in talks to acquire German rival Linde
in a deal which would create the world's largest
supplier of industrial gas with a combined market capitalisation
of over than $60 billion.
