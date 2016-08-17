Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Cisco to cut 5,500 jobs as it restructures on.ft.com/2bfFF6b
* Sage employee arrested over data breach on.ft.com/2bfHy2G
* Cobham chief executive to step down after costly deal
strategy on.ft.com/2bfFMyD
* UK jobs figures stronger than expected on.ft.com/2bfFMyS
Overview
- Cisco will cut 7 percent of its global workforce
or up to 5,500 jobs as it restructures in what it called a
"challenging macro environment".
- City of London Police said they detained a female employee
of Sage Group at the airport on suspicion of conspiracy
to defraud. The woman may have been detained in relation to the
data breach that hit Sage Group.
- Cobham has appointed a new CEO after reporting
losses two weeks ago in the first half of the year. David
Lockwood, who is currently chief executive of Laird, will
replace Bob Murphy before the end of the year.
- The number of people in Britain claiming jobless benefits
fell in July and the unemployment rate also held steady at an
11-year low of 4.9 percent in a sign of the labour market's
resilience.
