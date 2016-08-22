Aug 22 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
London mayor Sadiq Khan backs Owen Smith for Labour leader on.ft.com/2byyYOb
House prices forecast to drop 1 pct in 2017 on.ft.com/2byAU9o
Investors face British dividend disappointment on.ft.com/2byBcNl
Overview
London Mayor Sadiq Khan backed lawmaker Owen Smith for the
Labour leadership contest and called on fellow members of
Britain's opposition Labour Party to replace leader Jeremy
Corbyn, in the latest sign that hopes are rising among senior
figures in the party that the underdog could beat Corbyn.
Uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union
is likely to push house prices down by one percent next year
before staging a recovery in 2018, estate agency group
Countrywide has predicted.
Underlying UK dividends, excluding exceptional payouts, fell
3.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the
Henderson Global Dividend Index, as cuts from Britain's biggest
companies and the weakness of the pound takes its toll on the
earnings of overseas investors.
