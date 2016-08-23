Aug 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Report on France's Renault emissions probe omitted crucial details on.ft.com/2bAXQEP

LME halves fees for open-outcry floor to smooth transition on.ft.com/2bJKTpO

Stagnant wage growth causing debt crisis for low-paid, TUC warns on.ft.com/2bJMps3

EU leaders pledge Brexit will not weaken bloc on.ft.com/2bJLU1a

Overview

Crucial details were excluded from a French government report about how Renault SA's diesel cars were able to emit fewer deadly gases when subject to official emissions testing, members of the state inquiry told the Financial Times.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) said it has cut fees in half for open outcry trades during August as a goodwill gesture after it had to vacate its premises because of structural problems.

More than one million low-income households in Britain are left struggling with debt problems as a result of years of stagnant wage growth, according to a report from the Trades Union Congress.

The leaders of the euro zone's biggest economies declared they would not allow Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union to propel the bloc into reverse, as they discussed plans to deepen intelligence co-operation and bolster a pan-European investment plan. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)