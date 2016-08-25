Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
U.S. in last-ditch effort to quash Brussels tax demand on
Apple on.ft.com/2bHbTsC
Farage takes Brexit message to Trump fans on.ft.com/2bHclXI
Handelsbank to sell Industrivarden stake in further shake up
on.ft.com/2bHczhF
Swiss banks join push to create start-up hub in Zurich on.ft.com/2bHdZZz
Overview
The U.S. Treasury department said on Wednesday that the
European Commission was becoming a "supranational tax authority"
that threatened international agreements on tax reform.
Nigel Farage intends to address a Donald Trump rally in
Mississippi on Wednesday to push his message of how the
"anti-establishment beat the establishment" to bring about
Britain's impending departure from the European Union - and draw
parallels with the Republican presidential candidate's insurgent
campaign.
Swedish bank Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it
planned to sell its 29.4 million shares in its parent
Industrivarden to institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG,
Swisscomm AG have joined other local companies to
invest 3.8 million Swiss francs ($3.9 million) to launch
Kickstart, an "accelerator" that will help develop 30 start-ups
from 19 countries in areas including financial technology,
robotics, and drones.
($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs)
