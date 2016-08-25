Aug 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The U.S. Treasury department said on Wednesday that the European Commission was becoming a "supranational tax authority" that threatened international agreements on tax reform.

Nigel Farage intends to address a Donald Trump rally in Mississippi on Wednesday to push his message of how the "anti-establishment beat the establishment" to bring about Britain's impending departure from the European Union - and draw parallels with the Republican presidential candidate's insurgent campaign.

Swedish bank Handelsbanken said on Wednesday it planned to sell its 29.4 million shares in its parent Industrivarden to institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Swisscomm AG have joined other local companies to invest 3.8 million Swiss francs ($3.9 million) to launch Kickstart, an "accelerator" that will help develop 30 start-ups from 19 countries in areas including financial technology, robotics, and drones. ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)