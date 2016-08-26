Aug 26 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Apple signs music streaming deal with EE on.ft.com/2bK7F3u
Europe plans news levy on search engines on.ft.com/2bK8WHB
Volkswagen may have to buy back more U.S. cars on.ft.com/2bK8dGH
Vivendi sets out to slash 300 mln euro of costs at Canal
Plus on.ft.com/2bKa522
Overview
Apple Inc has agreed a deal with BT Group's
EE to offer customers of the mobile phone network a six-month
free subscription to Apple Music.
The European Commission is finalising a radical copyright
reform that with give European news publishers the right to levy
fees on internet platforms, such as Google, if search engines
show snippets of the publishers' stories.
The U.S. court handling the Volkswagen AG diesel
emissions scandal ordered the German carmaker on Thursday to
move quickly to decide whether to fix or buy back 85,000 3.0
liter luxury vehicles with polluting engines which VW has said
it can fix without any affect on their performance.
Vivendi SA said it would implement a 300 million
euro ($338.58 million) cost-cutting plan to stem losses from the
French channels of its pay-TV unit Canal Plus. The goal is to
reach breakeven in 2018 for Canal Plus channels in France, it
added.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
