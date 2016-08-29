Aug 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* Merkel's deputy breaks ranks over refugee policy on.ft.com/2bSGFi9
* London's 'super sewer' faces funding probe on.ft.com/2bSHuYg
* Hinkley supporters in last-ditch push for approval on.ft.com/2bSIn31
* PZU closes in on UniCredit's Polish lender Bank Pekao on.ft.com/2bSIJXH
Overview
- Sigmar Gabriel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy,
has attacked her handling of the migrant crisis, after which
Merkel was forced to defend her refugee policy.
- London's new "super sewer", one of the UK's largest
infrastructure projects, is being investigated by the National
Audit Office over its "unusual" financial structure.
Construction is scheduled to commence in the next few months.
- Hinkley Point nuclear power station supporters launched a
last-minute push for approval as Prime Minister Theresa May is
nearing a decision to stop or give a go ahead to the 18 billion
pound ($23.61 billion) project. UK union leaders called to end
the "faffing" over a scheme they say is crucial to keep
Britain's power supply on.
- PZU is confident about reaching a deal to acquire
UniCredit's Bank Pekao by the end of October. Insurer
PZU and Italy's largest bank Unicredit are haggling over a price
for the deal.
($1 = 0.7624 pounds)
