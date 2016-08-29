Aug 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Sigmar Gabriel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's deputy, has attacked her handling of the migrant crisis, after which Merkel was forced to defend her refugee policy.

- London's new "super sewer", one of the UK's largest infrastructure projects, is being investigated by the National Audit Office over its "unusual" financial structure. Construction is scheduled to commence in the next few months.

- Hinkley Point nuclear power station supporters launched a last-minute push for approval as Prime Minister Theresa May is nearing a decision to stop or give a go ahead to the 18 billion pound ($23.61 billion) project. UK union leaders called to end the "faffing" over a scheme they say is crucial to keep Britain's power supply on.

- PZU is confident about reaching a deal to acquire UniCredit's Bank Pekao by the end of October. Insurer PZU and Italy's largest bank Unicredit are haggling over a price for the deal. ($1 = 0.7624 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)