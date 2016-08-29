Aug 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Baseball entrepreneur in talks to buy Marseille football club on.ft.com/2c3NPNT

* Shell's North Sea assets draw eye of private equity-backed groups on.ft.com/2c3O5wx

* CBI head wants UK banks 'off the naughty step' on.ft.com/2c3R1sG

* Deloitte's UK revenues grow at fastest rate in 10 years on.ft.com/2c3Qyqv

Overview

- Frank McCourt entered exclusive talks to buy French football club Olympique de Marseille in a deal said to be worth 50 million euros ($55.94 million).

- Royal Dutch Shell's North Sea assets that are being sold have attracted bidders such as Carlyle Group-funded Neptune and Siccar Point Energy. The companies are looking at a package of the assets offered by Shell as a part of the $30 billion disposal programme.

- Carolyn Fairbairn, head of the CBI employers' federation, has urged the British government and regulators to allow the banking industry "off the naughty step" if the City of London has to fend off post-Brexit challengers.

- Deloitte has clocked its fastest UK revenue growth in 10 years, driven by improvement in corporate client sentiment over the past 18 months. Its UK revenue increased by 13.6 percent to 3.05 billion pounds ($4.00 billion) in the 12 months to May 31.

($1 = 0.8938 euros) ($1 = 0.7627 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)