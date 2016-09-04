Sept 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Liberty Media Corp is closing in on a deal to take a stake in racing car series Formula One that would value the company at between $8 billion to $9 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is looking to raise up to 300 million pounds from first bids for about 19 hospitals after competition concerns on its purchase of Priory Group.

Sony Corp is looking to expand aggressively into mobile gaming after the success of its Pokemon Go augmented game.

