Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bayer, Monsanto near finish line in $66 bln takeover on.ft.com/2ckpich
Rona Fairhead to stand down as chair of the BBC on.ft.com/2cpdkuT
Wada accuses Russian group of hacking files of U.S. athletes
on.ft.com/2ckqigL
Senior Linde executives to go after deal failure on.ft.com/2ckrv7V
Overview
Bayer AG and Monsanto Co are close to
announcing a deal where Bayer will buy Monsanto for just under
$130 per share, people informed about the negotiations said.
BBC Trust Chair Rona Fairhead is to step down after Theresa
May ordered a re-run of the process to find a head for the UK
broadcaster.
The World Anti-Doping Agency accused a Russian cyber
espionage group of hacking confidential files of athletes who
competed at the Rio Olympics.
The top two executives at German industrial gases group
Linde AG are to leave after the failure of talks with
U.S. rival Praxair Inc about a merger.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)