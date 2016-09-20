Sept 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* EY fined $9 mln for improper auditor relationships
(on.ft.com/2cz3HI5)
* Arm's next chips to drive autonomous cars
(on.ft.com/2cE1cta)
* Shire raises $12 bln of debt to fund Baxalta takeover
(on.ft.com/2cUAkDs)
* Brussels launches competition probe into French utility
Engie (on.ft.com/2cUBq2d)
Overview
EY has agreed to pay a $9 million fine after investigations
by the Securities and Exchange Commission found that one of its
partner involved in the audit of a New York-based public company
forged an improperly close friendship with the company's chief
financial officer and spent more than $100,000 on corporate
entertainment for the executive.
ARM Holdings Plc, the UK company that designs the
semiconductors found in most of the world's smartphones, has
introduced a chip engineered for new markets including
self-driving cars and surgical robots.
Drugmaker Shire Plc sold $12.1 billion of debt on
Monday to help finance its acquisition of Baxalta. The
deal represents the first bond offering from the Anglo-Irish
company, according to Dealogic.
European Union antitrust regulators on Monday opened a probe
into tax deals granted by Luxembourg to French electric utility
company Engie, as it expands its state-aid clampdown
on "sweetheart" tax deals.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)