March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Uber is facing a new legal challenge in London's high court over its payment of value added tax.

* Jeremy Fleming, the deputy director general of Britain's internal security service, will become the new head of intelligence eavesdropping service GCHQ.

* Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.

* Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, which is in the throes of a proxy battle with Arconic Inc, demanded on Monday an independent review of the company's voting agreement with private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners.

* Google apologised on Monday for allowing ads to appear alongside offensive videos on YouTube as more high-profile firms such as Marks & Spencer and HSBC pulled advertising for British markets from Google sites. (Compiled Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)