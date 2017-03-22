March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Charlotte Hogg made "honest mistake" at BoE, says Carney on.ft.com/2nPPBrI

UK authorities explore "Laundromat" money-laundering claims on.ft.com/2o2cKqb

U.S. and UK bar electronic devices on some Middle East flights on.ft.com/2n23Cm6

Italy calls for G7 to challenge Donald Trump on trade on.ft.com/2nQ6vql

Overview

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, in response to Charlotte Hogg's resignation, said on Tuesday that cases of "honest mistakes" should not inadvertently lead to tighter rules for bankers.

Britain said on Tuesday that its authorities would investigate newspaper allegations that UK-based banks had been used in a global money laundering scheme.

The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday that he wants to send a strong message in favour of free trade when he welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders in Italy in May.

(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)