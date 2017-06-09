June 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Saudi Aramco not to be part of FTSE 100 if listed in London on.ft.com/2rGyL2K

- Matt Zames departure shines spotlight on JPMorgan succession on.ft.com/2rGN5rN

- Exit poll points to hung parliament in disaster for Theresa May on.ft.com/2rGUFTq

- Saks owner Hudson’s Bay to axe 2,000 jobs as losses mount on.ft.com/2rGQwyA

Overview

- Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) will not join the FTSE 100 stock index if it lists its shares in the UK. FTSE Russell, the exchange that runs the FTSE 100, says that members of the index must have high-grade “premium” listings and float at least 25 percent of their shares, but Aramco plans to only sell less than 5 percent of its equity. Aramco has not pushed for a change of FTSE Russell's listing rules.

- JPMorgan Chase Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames announced his resignation. His COO responsibilities will be spread among four senior colleagues.

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble on a snap election appeared to have not worked well, after exit polls showed that the Tories would fall 12 short of an overall majority, leaving her future as prime minister in doubt.

- Owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue Hudson’s Bay said on Thursday that it planned to cut some 2,000 jobs across its North American operations as part of a major restructuring. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)