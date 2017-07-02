PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Iran to sign $4.8 billion gas deal with Total

Former Barclays bosses head to court over fraud charges

Brazilian ethanol producer sees boost from plant waste

UK begins to row back from fisheries convention

Overview

Iran plans to sign a new contract to develop its giant South Pars gas field with France's Total SA and China's CNPC on Monday, an Iranian oil ministry official said on Sunday.

Former Barclays Plc Chief Executive John Varley, along with his three former colleagues at the bank, will appear at Westminster magistrates court on Monday to officially face charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Brazil's largest producer of sugarcane ethanol Raízen Energia SA is planning to increase production by more than fivefold at a new "second-generation" biofuel plant within two years, in a move that will increase the productivity of one of the country's most important industries.

Britain will begin the withdrawal from a convention that allows European vessels to fish in its territorial waters on Monday, in a move to control EU fishing in its waters after Brexit.