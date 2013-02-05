Feb 5 Headlines
S&P faces DoJ lawsuit over 'rosy' ratings
SGX in talks on taking LCH.Clearnet stake
Mercuria hires bankers for partial sale
Moscow Exchange valued at up to $4.6 billion
BP faces year-long wait for spill closure
EADS turns to ex-Thales boss as chairman
KPN eyes 4 billion euro capital raising
Overview
Standard & Poor's is likely to face a lawsuit filed by the U.S.
Department of Justice alleging that the credit rating agency
defrauded banks by issuing overly rosy ratings for
mortgage-related securities in the lead-up to the financial
crisis.
SGX, the Singapore stock exchange, is in talks to buy
a stake in clearing house LCH.Clearnet. The Asian exchange may
participate in the London Stock Exchange Group's
purchase of LCH or buy a separate stake.
Mercuria - one of the world's top five energy traders, has hired
Credit Suisse to carry out a strategic stake sale.
The Moscow Exchange is set become Europe's largest exchange by
market capitalisation after it set a price range for its initial
public offering, that values the company at $4 billion to $4.6
billion.
BP Plc is likely to face a year or more of uncertainty
over the cost of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster as any
decision on civil penalties and environmental damages is not
expected to come until next year.
Former chief executive of Thales - Denis Ranque, has
emerged as the front runner to become chairman of European
aerospace and defence company EADS, according to two
people familiar with the situation. EADS shareholders will meet
next month to approve a new board and corporate governance
structure at the company.
Dutch telecoms group KPN, is finalising plans to raise
as much as 4 billion euros in new capital. The company whose
stakeholders include Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is seeking
to raise 2 billion euros to 4 billion euros in the form of a
rights issue.