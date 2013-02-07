Feb 7 The Headlines
Osborne presses BoE over programme
Buyout firms seek funds for 10 billion stg EE bid
News Corp to 'stay the course' with BSkyB
Cantor in talks over Seymour Pierce
ISS deals blow to Rothschild over Bumi
RBS pays 390 mln stg to settle Libor probe
Deutsche Bank suspends rate traders
Dividend hurdle almost derailed Dell deal
SFO faces 200 mln stg claim in Tchenguiz case
OVERVIEW
A day before the Bank of England's monetary policy committee
announces the outcome of its monthly meeting, Chancellor George
Osborne has called on BoE for a looser monetary policy to boost
economic recovery.
Buyout firms are racing to raise funds for a possible 10 billion
pounds bid for EE - the United Kingdom's largest mobile-phone
operator. A group formed by Apax and KKR and another led
by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners are
working on competing bids.
A News Corp executive said the company would hold on to
its 39.1 percent stake in BSkyB for now. Chief Operating
Officer Chase Carey said the media conglomerate was still
looking at the long-term case for either selling its stake or
trying again to take full control to BSkyB, after scrapping
plans in wake of the phone hacking scandal in the UK.
Cantor Fitzgerald was in advanced talks, that stretched into
Wednesday night, to buy British brokerage firm Seymour Pierce.
Institutional Shareholder Services, ISS, the influential adviser
on corporate governance matters, has recommended that Bumi's
shareholders vote against Nat Rothschild's proposals
to replace all the miner's independent directors.
Royal Bank of Scotland will pay $612 million to U.S. and
British authorities to settle allegations it manipulated
benchmark interest rates.
Five traders at Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-based money
market desk have been suspended as part of an internal inquiry
by the bank to find out whether its staff manipulated the Euro
Interbank Offered Rate, Euribor.
Dell's $24.4 billion deal to go private was almost
derailed by a debate over whether the company would continue
paying its quarterly dividend over the next few months,
according to several people involved in the transaction.
Property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz is seeking 200 million pounds
in damages from UK's Serious Fraud Office over the agency's
mishandling of investigations linking him to the collapse of
Iceland's banking system.