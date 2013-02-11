Feb 11 Headlines
FBI probes EADS unit claims
Barclays plans 2 bln stg cost-cutting
US Airways and American near tie-up
EasyJet founder to vote no to chief's pay
Horsemeat scandal reverberates across Europe
Dong eyes partial sale of London Array stake
Lion Capital acquires GHD
Radical rescue proposed for Cyprus
Overview
A unit of EADS, Europe's biggest aerospace company, is
under scrutiny of the FBI, which is probing corruption
allegations relating to a contract in Saudi Arabia for the UK's
Ministry of Defence.
Barclays will target at least 2 billion pounds in cost
savings from its 20 billion pounds annual cost base when the
bank announces its strategic overhaul on Tuesday. The overhaul
includes plans to boost profitability by cutting about 2,000
investment bank jobs and shuttering some operations in parts of
Europe.
American Airlines and US Airways are putting the
finishing touches to their merger that will create the biggest
US carrier by revenues in a deal expected to be announced this
week.
Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of EasyJet, is set to
vote against plans to award the company's CEO a 5 million pounds
pay package at the budget airline's annual general meeting next
week.
The horse meat scandal, which has rocked Britain's food
industry, has spread across the continent with some of France's
biggest retailers taking their in-house beef products off
shelves fearing adulteration.
Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot is close to buying a 25
percent stake in London Array, the world's largest offshore wind
farm, for 500 million pounds. The current owner of the shares,
Denmark's Dong Energy, is looking to sell half of its 50 percent
stake.
Private equity firm Lion Capital struck a 300 million-pound deal
with Montagu Private Equity to buy GHD, a UK-based hair
straightening brand endorsed by singer Katy Perry.
According to a confidential memorandum prepared ahead of
Monday's meeting of eurozone finance ministers, a radical
financial rescue plan for Cyprus entails uninsured depositors in
Cypriot banks, as well as investors in the country's sovereign
bonds, incurring losses.