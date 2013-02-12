Chipmakers at Taiwan's biggest tech fair look beyond crowded smartphone market
* Driverless cars, gaming technologies seen as growth markets
EDF seeks state backing on nuclear site
Nasdaq held buyout talks with Carlyle
UK accounting body probes Autonomy
Goldman names global M&A co-head
Telefónica shelves LatAm float ())
BlackRock sold 315 million euros in Saipem shares
Findus investors face stockist threat
Ahold offloads ICA stake for 2.5 billion euros
EDF Energy is seeking state support to guarantee the new nuclear reactors it plans to build in the UK. EDF is asking the government to underwrite some of the project's financing. Nasdaq OMX Group was in talks with private equity firm Carlyle Group about taking the trans-Atlantic exchange operator private, but the talks broke down because of disagreements over valuation.
Britain's accountancy regulator said it was investigating the financial reports of British software firm Autonomy before it was bought by Hewlett-Packard, a deal that was later subject to accusations of fraud. Goldman Sachs has promoted Gregg Lemkau to jointly head its global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team.
Telefonica has put off plans to list its Latin American business.
BlackRock sold a large stake in oil services group Saipem - a unit of Italy's Eni, in deal that is under the scrutiny of Italian and British regulators.
Lion Capital, a big investor in Findus - the UK-based frozen food company engulfed in the horse meat scandal, has called on management to explain how the adulteration took place.
Dutch retailer Ahold sold its 60 percent stake in its Nordic joint venture - ICA - to co-owner Hakon Invest for 2.5 billion euros ($3.34 billion) in cash.
