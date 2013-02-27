Feb 27 Headlines
Overview
The Co-operative Bank's deal to buy more than 600 branches
from Lloyds Banking Group is under threat as the Co-op
faces a 1 billion pound capital hole.
All companies involved in project shared responsibility for
safety on the Deepwater Horizon rig, a BP executive said
at the trial in New Orleans centred on the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill and its aftermath.
Repsol has sold a set of LNG assets to Royal Dutch
Shell in a deal with an enterprise value of $6.7
billion.
British bank Barclays is set to reveal a list of
employees who earned over 1 million pounds last year in its
annual report next week.
JPMorgan Chase & Co will cut 17,000 jobs, or 7
percent of its workforce, over the next two years.
British home and motor insurer Esure has been warned by fund
managers against overpricing its initial public offering.
Paul Tucker raised the possibility of charging negative
interest rates on a portion of banking reserves fuelling
speculation that the Bank of England may redouble efforts to
prop up economic growth.