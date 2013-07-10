July 10 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Scandal-plagued Libor moves to NYSE
()
New chief to secure 1 bln stg savings in Whitehall overhaul
()
IMF revises UK growth forecast higher for 2013
()
AIG and GE Capital branded 'systemically important'
()
Murdoch summoned back by MPs after press remarks
()
Lloyds postpones action on Vincent Tchenguiz's debt
()
Shell chooses Ben van Beurden as chief executive
()
Cukurova wins legal battle against Alfa over Turkcell
()
Overview
Exchange operator NYSE Euronext has won the right to
take over the running of the scandal-hit Libor interbank rate,
the global benchmark interest rate which serves as the reference
point for more than $350 trillion in contracts worldwide.
A senior civil figure is set to be appointed to improve
financial management across Whitehall as part of an overhaul of
the government's traditional federal structure.
The International Monetary Fund took a more bullish stance
on the British economy, raising its prediction for growth this
year to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent in April.
American International Group and GE Capital have
been designated "systemically important" by the U.S. government
as a result of which the two companies will be subject to
stricter regulatory oversight.
British lawmakers have summoned Rupert Murdoch to reappear
before the culture, media and sport select committee following
remarks he made related to the police investigations into press
abuses.
Lloyds Banking Group has put off its bid to take
control of one of the UK's largest residential property
portfolios, just weeks after telling courts it had run out of
patience over a 230 million pound ($341.1 million) debt owed to
it by property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz.
Royal Dutch Shell has picked Ben van Beurden, its
refining head, as the company's new chief executive.
Mehmet Karamehmet has won a legal battle against Russia's
Alfa Group over control of Turkey's leading mobile group
Turkcell.