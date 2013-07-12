July 12 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Lloyds stake earmarked for retail investors
Schneider approaches Invensys on potential takeover
G4S faces fraud probe over tagging contracts
Ballmer shakes up Microsoft structure
EU raids telecom operators over 'throttling' concerns
EasyJet shareholders approve fleet expansion
China accuses GSK of bribing officials over prices
Overview
As much has half the government's stake in Lloyds Banking
Group is set to be sold to retail investors, as part of
a provisional scenario being contemplated by officials with the
sell-off possibly kicking off as early as September.
France's Schneider Electric has made a preliminary
takeover approach for Britain's Invensys Plc in a deal
that values the company at nearly 3.3 billion pounds ($5
billion), the engineering group said on Thursday.
G4S and rival Serco have been billing the
taxpayer for tracking criminals who were either dead, in prison
or who had moved abroad, it emerged on Thursday.
Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer has
overhauled the company's operational structure and reshuffled
top management in the hope of catching nimbler rivals in a
fast-moving technology world.
European Union officials raided the offices of Deutsche
Telekom, Orange and Telefonica as
part of an investigation into whether the companies abused their
dominant position in the internet market.
EasyJet shareholders have backed a multibillion
dollar deal to expand the airline's fleet, going against strong
opposition from founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou.
China's security ministry said GlaxoSmithKline
employees have confessed to accusations of bribing Chinese
government officials, medical associations, hospitals and
doctors to boost prices of drugs in three of the country's
biggest cities.