Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC FACES $1.6 BLN PAYOUT TO US OVER BAD MORTGAGES

(link.reuters.com/qus22v)

BP DENIES CLAIM OF GAS PRICE-FIXING AFTER 2008 HURRICANE

(link.reuters.com/wus22v)

CREDIT AGRICOLE STOCK JUMPS AFTER ACCIDENTAL RELEASE OF RESULTS

(link.reuters.com/tus22v)

HUB INTERNATIONAL TO BE SOLD IN $4.4 BLN PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL

(link.reuters.com/zus22v)

WASHINGTON POST SOLD TO BEZOS FOR $250 MLN

(link.reuters.com/sus22v)

Overview

HSBC on Monday said it may have to pay $1.6 billion in damages to the U.S. government over bad mortgages, higher than originally forecast.

A US regulator has accused a trading team at BP of manipulating gas prices in the aftermath of a 2008 hurricane by moving natural gas through a pipeline linking two Texas hubs.

French bank Credit Agricole - accidentally - published better than expected quarterly results on its website on Monday, ahead of its scheduled results announcement on Tuesday.

Private equity group Hellman & Friedman said it would pay $4.4 billion to buy Hub International from Apax Partners in the biggest ever takeover in the insurance broking industry.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos plans to buy the Washington Post for $250 million, ending an era of family control at the newspaper that struggled in an age of online media. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)