Aug 27 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Telefónica sweetens E-Plus offer
()
Cracks emerge in business support for second UK high-speed
rail line
()
Loeb raises Sotheby's stake
()
Uralkali's Russian chief arrested in Belarus
()
Nationwide steps back from SME loans
()
Blavatnik wins $50 mln in JPMorgan lawsuit
()
Overview
Telefonica won over top KPN shareholder
Carlos Slim on Monday after raising its bid for the company's
German mobile unit E-Plus to 8.55 billion euros ($11.5
billion)from 8.1 billion euros.
Britain should scrap plans for the 50-billion-pound high
speed rail link between London and the north, the Institute of
Directors, a large and influential business group, said on
Tuesday.
Activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC
increased its stake in Sotheby's to 5.7 percent, pushing
shares in the auction house up as much as 6 percent on Monday.
The chief executive of Russia's Uralkali, the
world's top potash producer, was arrested in Minsk on Monday
after being invited to a meeting with the Belarusian prime
minister, following the collapse of a joint Russian-Belarussian
venture.
Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial
services group, has delayed its plans to expand into lending to
small and medium-sized businesses as it struggles to meet
tougher capital requirements set out by the financial regulator
earlier this year.
A New York state judge ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co
to pay more than $50 million of damages including interest to
Leonard Blavatnik after the Russian-American billionaire won a
claim for breach of contract in a lawsuit against the bank.