Aug 30 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Cameron loses Commons Syria vote
()
Vodafone in talks over selling 45 pct stake in Verizon
Wireless
()
KPN foundation blocks Slim's 7.2-mln-euro bid
()
Ackermann leaves Zurich after CFO death
()
Shadow banks face limits to securities trading
()
Fears grow over $850 mln lifeline for Batista
()
Overview
British Prime Minister David Cameron lost a parliamentary
vote on Thursday night to authorise military strike on Syria,
upsetting western efforts to co-ordinate action against the
Assad regime.
Verizon Communications is close to finalising a near
$130 billion buy out of its stake in Verizon Wireless from joint
venture partner Vodafone Group Plc, underlining the
shift of power in the telecoms industry from Europe to the
Americas.
An independent foundation charged with protecting KPN
unexpectedly blocked on Thursday America Movil's
proposed 7.2-billion-euro offer for the Dutch telecoms
group, citing protection of the interests of stakeholders,
employees, customers, trade unions and Dutch society more
generally.
Josef Ackermann, the former head of Deutsche Bank AG
, resigned on Thursday as chairman of Zurich Insurance
Group AG, saying he was under pressure to take some
responsibility for the apparent suicide of the Swiss insurer's
finance chief.
The "shadow banking" sector is facing tough new restrictions
on their ability to temporarily trade securities, after an
international regulatory task force unveiled plans on Thursday
to curb excessive risk-taking without strangling economic
recovery.
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, the controlling shareholder
of OGX Petróleo e Gas Participacoes SA, sold 1.54
percent of the oil company's stock to pay debts of his EBX
group, amid growing fears that an $850 million deal with
Malaysia's Petronas will be scrapped.