Vodafone and Verizon set to approve $130 bln deal
Ikea signals slower expansion
Sage looks to online payments for growth
Chinese seek greater say in UK nuclear plants
UK manufacturing output and orders at highest in three years
Property deals surge in peripheral EU countries
Vodafone Group Plc is set to announce on Monday
plans to sell its 45 percent stake in the Verizon Wireless joint
venture to U.S. telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc
for $130 billion, after the British mobile carrier's board met
on Sunday to approve the deal.
Peter Agnefjäll, the new chief executive of Ikea,
said he was hoping to increase the annual number of store
openings from a "record low" of five this year, a distinct slow
down from his predecessor's promises to open 20-25 stores a
year.
British software company The Sage Group Plc would
focus on selling payments services to existing customers, unlike
rivals that look at attracting new customers, in an attempt to
double organic growth within three years, Chief Executive Guy
Berruyer said.
State-owned China General Nuclear Power Group, which is in
talks to form a partnership to build nuclear power plants in
Britain, wants greater operational control of any new plants it
finances, people familiar with the talks said.
Output and orders in manufacturing have increased to their
highest level in three years, a survey showed, suggesting a
revival from a deep decline in the sector.
The value of property transaction in Europe's most
beleaguered economies - Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and
Spain - rose sharply during the quarter to July, highlighting
increasing international investor confidence in markets that
have been considered as too risky in the past six years.