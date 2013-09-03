Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
Vodafone Group Plc is planning to hand back $84
billion in cash and shares to its shareholders after striking a
deal on Monday to sell its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless
to joint venture partner Verizon Communications for $130 billion
in cash and stock.
Europe's largest telecoms tower operator Telediffusion de
France (TDF) has received a near 3.8-billion-euro non-binding
offer for its French assets from Ben Jenkins, Blackstone Group's
former top executive in Asia, according to people
familiar with the matter.
A consortium of U.S. private equity group Centerbridge and
London-based Anacap are in late-stage talks to buy a division of
one of Spain's nationalised lenders, people close to the talks
said.
Turkey's Dogan Group, which controls a host of the country's
media assets, said on Monday it had submitted a $742 million
non-binding bid for a 53 percent stake in Turkish pay-TV
operator Digiturk.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said new international
capital rules for banks, aimed at forcing bondholders instead of
taxpayers to bail out failing institutions, were necessary for
the G20 countries to stop the most important banks from being
"too big to fail".
London-listed Russian ports operator Global Ports
bought domestic rival National Container Company (NCC) in a deal
worth almost $1.6 billion.