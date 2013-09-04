Sept 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled a smartwatch
on Wednesday, leaping ahead of rivals Apple Inc, Google
Inc and Microsoft Corp in the "wearable
technology" market. Galaxy Gear, with a small screen, offers
basic functions like photos, hands-free calls and instant
messaging.
Apple Inc has invited Chinese media to an event in
Beijing next week, just hours after it is widely expected to
unveil its newest iPhone models in the United States, sparking
hopes among investors for a long-awaited iPhone partnership with
China Mobile.
The 1.5 billion pound ($2.34 billion) redevelopment of Royal
Dutch Shell's new British headquarters in London has
been thrown into doubt after the government ministers decided to
review plans already approved by local officials.
Shares in Europe's biggest budget airline Ryanair Holdings
Plc closed down 11 percent on Wednesday after it warned
it could miss its annual profit target as it cut fares in
response to increasing competition and weakening demand.
India's new central bank chief, Raghuram Rajan, kicked-off
his term by announcing a spate of measures to support the
embattled rupee and unveiling moves to liberalise banking and
spread services across the country.
Investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown Plc posted
record full-year profits on Wednesday as more Britons turn to
DIY investing to bolster their savings and pensions.
($1 = 0.6399 British pounds)
