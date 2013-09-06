Sept 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Suntory in advanced talks to buy Ribena unit from GSK

Apple probes work conditions at Chinese factory

Usmanov's Mail.ru cashes in on Facebook recovery

Dixons pays to offload Pixmania

Ford says US car sales will rev back to pre-crisis levels

Watchdog launches Batista investigation

Overview

Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food is in advanced talks to buy GlaxoSmithKline's Lucozade and Ribena drinks for more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), three people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Apple Inc is probing new allegations of poor working conditions at Jabil Circuit's factory in Wuxi, China after a New York-based campaign group, China Labor Watch, said in a report that it found employees working more than a 60-hour maximum working week and that they were forced to work overtime.

Russian internet firm Mail.Ru, partly owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov, has sold its remaining shares in social network group Facebook Inc for $525 million.

Dixons Retail, Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer, will pay a dowry of 69 million euros ($91 million) to Germany's Mutares to take its loss-making online business Pixmania off its shoulders.

Ford Motor Co's president and chief executive, Alan Mulally, predicted that car sales in the United States will reach 17 million in the next few years, boosted by rising employment and consumer confidence.

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista and executives at his flagship oil and gas company OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA are facing a formal investigation by the country's market regulator CVM as angry investors continue to threaten lawsuits against the former billionaire over the near collapse of the company.