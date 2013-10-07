Oct 8 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
China and Japan warn U.S. on default
()
Penalties planned for banks receiving ECB aid
()
Monte dei Paschi board approves 2.5 bln euro capital
increase
()
Vodafone prepares to raise stake in Indian unit
()
Zoellick joins Goldman Sachs as adviser
()
Serbia seeks loan billions from UAE amid bankruptcy fears
()
Overview
China and Japan have asked the U.S. to avoid an
unprecedented debt default as the U.S. government shutdown
entered its second week after the Congress remained divided.
EU regulators are planning to penalise banks that remain
reliant on the European Central Bank's landmark cheap funding
scheme during the stress tests of European banks scheduled next
year.
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has agreed
to EU demands for a 2.5 billion euro capital increase as it
struggles to avoid nationalisation.
Britain's Vodafone plans to invest as much as $2
billion to buy out minority shareholders in Vodafone India.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said that former World Bank
Group president Robert Zoellick will rejoin the investment bank
as chairman of its international advisory board.
Serbian deputy prime minister warned of bankruptcy without
urgent steps to cut public sector wages and said the country
plans to borrow billions from the United Arab Emirates at
favourable rates.