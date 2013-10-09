Oct 10 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
FED SPLIT HIGHLIGHTS YELLEN'S TOUGH TASK
JPMORGAN DRAWS INTEREST IN COMMODITIES ARM
HOME OFFICE LOOKS AT 'BOUNTY' PLAN FOR CORPORATE
WHISTLEBLOWERS
OBAMA STEPS UP DISCUSSIONS WITH CONGRESS TO END BUDGET
STAND-OFF
VODAFONE OFFERED VERIZON A FULL MERGER BEFORE STAKE SALE
PRIVATE INVESTORS RUSH TO ROYAL MAIL
CAMERON BACKS MI5 CHIEF OVER 'DAMAGE' FROM LEAKS
U.S. DEFAULT SWAPS TRADE SOARS ON DEBT FEAR
Overview
Janet Yellen prepares to take over the difficult job of
chairmanship of the central bank as she seeks to forge consensus
at the U.S. Federal Reserve even as policy makers at the Fed
remain divided over the merits of slowing its $85
billion-a-month asset purchases in September.
JPMorgan Chase's physical commodities operations has
garnered interest from more than two dozen parties, including
pension funds and trading houses, following the bank's July
decision to divest the business.
UK is contemplating following a U.S.-style procedure of
rewarding whistleblowers who uncover economic crimes with
payouts.
President Barack Obama and the U.S. Congress are stepping up
discussions seeking a way out of a budget crisis that could
leave the U.S. government unable to pay its bills.
Vodafone refused a $95 billion offer from Verizon
months before it finalised the third-largest deal in corporate
history. It later offered to merge with Verizon to create
a global telecom company but finally completed the deal after
being paid an extra $35 billion.
The Royal Mail IPO is seven times subscribed in
an echo of the privatisation frenzies of the 1980s after
private investors flocked to buy shares, with 700,000 individual
applications leaving the retail offer.
Britain's prime minister has supported a statement by the
new head of MI5 that said leaks by Edward Snowden, the former
National Security Agency contractor, are harming the fight
against terrorism.
The once-sleepy market for derivatives that insure against a
US default has seen growing investor activity after fears that
Washington could miss a payment on its debt.