Oct 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HOPES RISE OF AVERTING US DEBT DEFAULT

()

GOOGLE SHIFTS 8.8 BLN EUROS ROYALTIES TO BERMUDA

()

SSE BOSS BLAMES GREEN POLICIES FOR PRICE RISE

()

PARTIES RACE FOR PRESS REGULATION DEADLINE

()

LARGE ROYAL MAIL INVESTORS LOSE OUT

()

SMES IN PERIPHERAL EUROZONE FACE FAR STEEPER BORROWING RATES

()

ALUMINIUM PRODUCERS VENT FURY AT LME CHANGES TO WAREHOUSING RULES

()

FIAT-CHRYSLER'S SERGIO MARCHIONNE DENIES TALKING DOWN IPO

()

Overview

The United States seems to have staved off a debt default after the White House and Republicans moved towards a temporary agreement on a short-term extension of the U.S. debt limit.

Google saved billions in tax last year by channeling royalty payments to Bermuda, which helped it reduce its overseas tax rate by 5 percent.

CEO of energy company SSE, Alistair Phillips-Davies, has blamed the rising cost of green policies for the price rise and has called for a government rethink on the green policy.

British politicians are close to agreement with the British press over an revised royal charter over the press regulation.

Royal Mail has turned back people who bid for more than 10,000 pounds of shares in its over-subscribed IPO leading to institutional allocations having been severely scaled back.

A report says the peripheral eurozone's small- and medium-sized businesses are paying bank loan interest rates that are up to three times higher than German SMEs.

Aluminium smelters such as Alcoa and Rusal are up in arms against a proposal by the London Metals Exchange which will cause the price of aluminium to fall.

Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne denied reports that he had warned off potential investors in the U.S. carmaker's forthcoming IPO as the battle over the future of Chrysler turned increasingly complex and bitter.