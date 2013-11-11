Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Renault-Nissan admits it will miss 2016 electric car target

BP in fresh attempt to curb oil spill payouts

Banks consider trader chat rooms ban

Co-op Group cuts Christmas payout for members

Serco difficulties spark prospect of profit warning

CIC and Blackstone near agreement on London business park

Overview

Renault-Nissan would miss its target for global sales of electric cars, chief executive Carlos Ghosn said in an interview, adding that the market is failing to live up to his expectations.

BP Plc for the first time challenged directly payments for losses not caused by its 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico basing its arguments on the issue of causation in a fresh attempt to limit the cost of its compensation settlement, according to court documents filed by the company late last week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is one of several banks considering banning traders from electronic chat rooms, which face scrutiny from regulators as a platform exchange of market information, as part of a probe into the foreign exchange market, according to people familiar with the matter.

Co-operative Group said it would scrap dividend payments to its 7.6 million members as part of a review to help pay for a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) rescue of its banking division.

Analysts are forecasting a profit warning from Serco Group Plc this week as the outsourcing firm continues to grapple with problems with contracts for UK prisons and Australian asylum centres.

China Investment Corporation is set to buy Chiswick Park, a west-London office development, from U.S. private equity group Blackstone for about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.