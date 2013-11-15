Nov 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Buffett takes $3.7 bln stake in ExxonMobil
(link.reuters.com/neb74v)
Mooted plan would turn Freddie and Fannie into Tom and Jane
(link.reuters.com/peb74v)
Google wins legal fight over plan to scan world's books
(link.reuters.com/qeb74v)
Motorola to launch low-cost phone
(link.reuters.com/reb74v)
Motion Equity Partners in talks to quit 'zombie' status
(link.reuters.com/xyz64v)
Serco shares plunge on profits warning
(link.reuters.com/seb74v)
Overview
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on
Thursday took a $3.45 billion stake in Exxon Mobil Corp,
reflecting strong support for a the company which has
underperformed compared to its smaller peers.
Leading a consortium of preferred shareholders who want to
buy the mortgage guarantee businesses of Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, Bruce Berkowitz's fund management group Fairholme said
investors in the U.S. housing finance agencies could accept less
than full value for their preferred shares in a mooted
restructuring plan.
Google Inc on Thursday won a long-running lawsuit
by authors who accused the Internet search company of scanning
millions of books for an online library without permission,
clearing the way over its right to display small extracts of
text in response to search queries.
Google Inc's Motorola unit launched a new low-cost
smartphone, Moto G, designed to appeal to cost-conscious
consumers in both developed and developing markets offering most
of the features found on much more expensive handsets.
Private equity investment firm Motion Equity Partners is in
talks with HarbourVest Partners to secure capital to finance
deals, after failing to raise new funds since the financial
crisis, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Shares in Serco Group Plc fell 17 percent on
Thursday after the embattled contractor, which accused of
overbilling the British government, warned that the string of
corporate embarrassments would hurt profits for the next two
years.
(Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)