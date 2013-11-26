Nov 26 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Europe unveils crackdown on cross-border tax "hybrid
schemes"
()
EU accuses U.S. of improperly trawling citizens' online data
()
Pressure builds for tougher UK bank reform
()
China launches antitrust probe into Qualcomm
()
Walmart names McMillon as new chief executive
()
BlackBerry shakes up executive ranks
()
Overview
Brussels unveiled proposals on Monday to plug tax loopholes
and force multinationals to pay more in corporate taxes to
members of the European Union.
European Commission is set to warn the United States on
Wednesday that its technology firms may lose exemption from
privacy rules if Washington does not protect EU citizen's data
online.
Chancellor George Osborne will face renewed demands to put
in place stringent banking regulations as pressure amounts over
controversies plaguing Royal Bank of Scotland, the
Co-operative Bank and payday lenders.
Authorities in China have launched an antitrust
investigation into U.S. mobile chipmaker Qualcomm. The
company however said it was not aware of any charge of breaking
the law by the regulators.
Walmart appointed company veteran Doug McMillon as
the fifth chief executive replacing Mike Duke. The announcement
comes at a time when the company is struggling with falling U.S.
sales and bribery allegation in Mexico.
Blackberry's interim Chief Executive John Chen said
the company's finance and operating chief along with the chief
marketing officer would leave the company in a management rejig.