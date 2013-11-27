Nov 27 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Private equity keeps $789 billion of powder dry
Cameron launches attack on EU migration
RBS faces possible criminal probe
Wind energy faces adverse conditions as RWE axes project
Repsol likely to accept Argentina's $5 billion YPF
compensation offer
North-south divide on view in job vacancy statistics
Overview
Research group Preqin's data shows that private equity firms
are holding more cash for acquisitions and the value of unspent
commitments to private equity funds has increased 12 percent
since December 2012.
British Prime Minister David Cameron announced a crackdown
on European Union immigration and said Europe has to reform to
regain trust of its people.
The Serious Fraud Office may probe Royal Bank of Scotland
under charges of criminal offence for systematically
crushing smaller companies by forcing them out of business.
German power company RWE on Tuesday axed the 4
billion pound Atlantic Array project raising concerns over mixed
signals that the UK energy policy was sending out to investors.
Spanish oil company Repsol has in principle agreed
to accept a compensation of 5 billion pounds to settle dispute
iver Argentine government's seizure of its majority stake in
YPF, according to sources.
Job search portal Adzuna says an upturn in construction has
boosted vacancies in the south, making nine cities out of ten in
southern England the best to get jobs.