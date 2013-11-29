Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the
Britain accused of going soft on rights to woo China
Funding for lending move signals Bank of England is ready
for normality
Lloyds Bank close to appointing Lord Blackwell as chairman
Barclays eyes shares plan for chief executive in pay revamp
Aurelius reverses out of stake in Co-op after Flowers
allegations
Apollo close to deal for Aviva's UK property assets
David Cameron's government faces accusations of a soft
stance on human rights issues in China. An investigation by the
Financial Times casts doubts over groups with Chinese backing
that are looking to fund projects in the UK.
The Bank of England announced pulling off stimulus to
mortgage lending and personal loans, popularly known as the
Funding for Lending scheme.
Lloyds Banking Group is likely to announce the
appointment of Lord Norman Blackwell as its new chairman
replacing outgoing chairman Sir Win Bischoff in 2014.
Barclays is set to announce new salary structure
for Chief Executive Antony Jenkins as the European Union imposed
bonus caps early this year. Based on the revamped plan, Jenkins
will get a part of his salary in shares next year.
Hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management has sold most of its
stake in Co-operative Bank, which has recently
restructured its debt, sources told The Financial Times.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is the
preferred bidder for a 400 million pounds UK property of
Aviva, sources told The Financial Times.