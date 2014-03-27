March 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

IMF RUSHES THROUGH $15 BLN UKRAINE BAILOUT

(link.reuters.com/kyz87v)

BOFA IN $9.5 BLN SETTLEMENT WITH REGULATOR

(link.reuters.com/vuz87v)

FED REJECTS CITI'S 2014 DIVIDEND AND STOCK BUYBACK PLANS

(link.reuters.com/fyz87v)

MEXICO OPENS DEEP WATER OILFIELDS TO TENDER

(link.reuters.com/gyz87v)

CANDY CRUSHED AS KING TAKES 15 PCT HIT

(link.reuters.com/hyz87v)

Overview

Sources said the International Monetary Fund would announce a rescue package for Ukraine of about $15 billion as early as Thursday, hoping that the initial aid payments could be made by the end of April.

Bank of America agreed on Wednesday to pay $9.5 billion to settle claims it sold U.S. housing regulators faulty mortgage bonds.

The U.S. Federal Reserve rejected the capital plans of five large banks including Citigroup as part of its annual stress test, but cleared Bank of America and Goldman Sachs after they agreed to lower buyback and dividend proposals.

Mexico expects to issue tenders for some deep water oilfields next year as it welcomes private investment at its oil and gas exploration and production sector.

King Digital Entertainment's shares fell more than 15 percent on its New York stock market debut, making the Candy Crush Saga maker the largest new U.S. listing to flop on its opening day in 20 years. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)