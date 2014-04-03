April 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LONDON HOMES SURGE TO RECORD PRICE GAP WITH REST OF UK

WAVE OF LONDON IPOS BRINGS REWARDS

FCA FACES THREAT OF ACTION OVER DISCLOSURE

DENMARK'S SAXO LOOKS TO CASH IN ON SOCIAL MEDIA

GOLDMAN FINED 37 MLN EUROS BY EU OVER SUBSEA CABLE INVESTMENT

Overview

The first quarterly figures show London's house rates rose twice as fast as the rest of UK according to a property survey by Nationwide.

A study by Deloitte shows management shareholding in listings over the last three years was much higher than established listed companies.

A legal opinion by law firm Slaughter and May says that the Financial Conduct Authority could face three potential allegations of market abuse in the wake of a controversy over the leak of market sensitive probe by the regulator that led to a sell-off of insurers' shares.

Danish bank Saxo Bank is set to back social trading, and argue that investors in the UK want to interact with others and share information.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc was fined 37 million euros ($50.94 million) by European regulators for running a cartel along with 11 other subsea power cable firms. ($1 = 0.7263 Euros) (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)