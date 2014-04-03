April 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
LONDON HOMES SURGE TO RECORD PRICE GAP WITH REST OF UK
(link.reuters.com/vas28v)
WAVE OF LONDON IPOS BRINGS REWARDS
(link.reuters.com/was28v)
FCA FACES THREAT OF ACTION OVER DISCLOSURE
(link.reuters.com/zas28v)
DENMARK'S SAXO LOOKS TO CASH IN ON SOCIAL MEDIA
(link.reuters.com/xas28v)
GOLDMAN FINED 37 MLN EUROS BY EU OVER SUBSEA CABLE
INVESTMENT
(link.reuters.com/ces28v)
Overview
The first quarterly figures show London's house rates rose
twice as fast as the rest of UK according to a property survey
by Nationwide.
A study by Deloitte shows management shareholding in
listings over the last three years was much higher than
established listed companies.
A legal opinion by law firm Slaughter and May says that the
Financial Conduct Authority could face three potential
allegations of market abuse in the wake of a controversy over
the leak of market sensitive probe by the regulator that led to
a sell-off of insurers' shares.
Danish bank Saxo Bank is set to back social trading, and
argue that investors in the UK want to interact with others and
share information.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc was
fined 37 million euros ($50.94 million) by European regulators
for running a cartel along with 11 other subsea power cable
firms.
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)