Headlines
UK DEFENCE SPENDING TO FALL BELOW NATO TARGET, SAYS RESEARCH
(link.reuters.com/dyf22w)
IMF DISCUSSES THIRD WAY OVER BAILOUTS
(link.reuters.com/fyf22w)
IRAQI INSURGENTS TAKE NEW TOWNS IN NORTH
(link.reuters.com/gyf22w)
CENTRAL BANKS SHIFT INTO SHARES AS LOW RATES HIT REVENUES
(link.reuters.com/jyf22w)
ELECTRIC CAR GROUPS EYE COLLABORATION OVER CHARGING
TECHNOLOGY
(link.reuters.com/kyf22w)
Overview
An analysis commissioned by senior British military
personnel has said that UK's defence spending will soon fall
below the target set by NATO.
The International Monetary Fund is looking at changing rules
that could require countries seeking its help to extend
maturities on their sovereign debt.
Shia militias seem to have slowed Sunni insurgents push to
Baghdad even as the insurgents made new territorial gains in
northern Iraq on Sunday.
A global study of 400 public sector institutions has said
that central banks around the world, including China's, have
shifted decisively into investing in equities as low interest
rates have hit their revenues.
With Tesla Motors' decision to offer its patents to rivals
in an attempt to promote the low-emission vehicles, three of the
world's biggest electric-car makers, Tesla,
Nissan and BMW are interested in collaborating
on charging technology,
