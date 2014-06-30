June 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Juncker tells Cameron he'll seek solutions to UK concerns

BNP Paribas board approves record $8.9 bln settlement

Israel's Leviathan partners target $30 bln supply deal with BG

Sex tape adds to murk of GSK China scandal

Value of M&A hits $1.7tn in first six months of 2014

'Euphoric' capital markets are out of step with reality, warns BIS

Reinsurers start to scrap terrorism exclusions

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president-designate of the European Commision, told David Cameron that he was "fully committed" to finding solutions to UK's political concerns, despite the British prime minister's bid to block his nomination for EU's top job.

BNP Paribas SA has negotiated a partial concession with U.S. authorities on its $8.9 billion settlement, relating to alleged sanction violations by the French bank.

The partners in Israel's giant natural gas field have signed a preliminary agreement on a deal worth $30 billion to supply British oil and gas company BG Group with gas via a new undersea pipeline.

Senior executives at GlaxoSmithKline, which is facing allegations of bribery in China, on Sunday received a secretly-filmed sex tape of the drugmaker's top manager in the country.

The value of mergers and acquisitions touched its highest level since 2007, rising 75 percent to hit $1.75 trillion in the first six months of the year.

The Bank for International Settlements warned that 'euphoric' financial markets were out of step with reality, and urged governments to scrap policies that could lead to asset bubbles.

Brokers have warned that rising competition between global reinsurers is forcing these companies to provide cover for terrorism, forcing them to revisit terms they have sought to avoid since the 9/11 attacks.