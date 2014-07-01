July 2 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BNP breathes sigh of relief after settlement
Unite becomes first big union urging Labour to back EU
referendum
AstraZeneca chief increases stake in drugmaker
Goldman Sachs fined in dark pool debacle
Twitter hires ex-Goldman Sachs banker Anthony Noto as CFO
Barclays hires leading Cameron adviser
Overview
Executives at France's BNP Paribas breathed a
collective sigh of relief following its record $9 billion fine
for breaking U.S. sanctions, as clients, investors and the
French government stood by the bank.
Unite, the biggest donor to opposition party Labour, has
become the first trade union to back David Cameron's plan to put
Britain's EU membership to a public vote.
The head of British drugmaker AstraZeneca has
signalled his confidence in the company's prospects buying 2
million pounds ($3.36 million) worth of its shares, just weeks
it rejected a multibillion takeover bid from U.S. rival Pfizer
.
U.S. authorities have fined Goldman Sachs $800,000
over pricing rule violations stemming from its "dark pool."
Twitter has hired a former Goldman Sachs banker
who helped take the micro-blogging site public as its new chief
financial officer as it addresses investor concerns about
slowing user growth.
Barclays has hired one of British Prime Minister
David Cameron's most senior business advisers to join the
technology, media and telecommunication (TMT) team of its
investment banking arm.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
