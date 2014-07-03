July 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Google U-turn over deleted newspaper links
(on.ft.com/1mOZlsR)
Amazon embroiled in EU tax crackdown
(on.ft.com/1q0KUpf)
Barclays chairman warns heavy regulation could 'spoil' forex
market
(on.ft.com/1lDgZzq)
BMW to build $1 bln car plant in Mexico
(on.ft.com/1mY2P13)
Private investigator facing trial in China attacks GSK
(on.ft.com/1pMtqBt)
Nazir steps down as chief of Malaysian bank CIMB
(on.ft.com/1qCJoxv)
Fidelity makes a stand on executive pay
(on.ft.com/1osKqZD)
Overview
Google Inc has begun restoring links to newspaper
articles that it had scrubbed from its web engine this week
following a European Union ruling in May on citizens' "right to
be forgotten."
European officials have asked Luxembourg to hand over
documents relating to Amazon.com Inc's tax affairs in
the country, with the U.S. online retailer becoming the latest
in a string of companies including Apple, Starbucks
and Fiat's financial unit, that have been hit
by a tax crackdown in the country.
Chairman of Barclays Plc on Thursday unveiled a new
compliance academy intended to raise standards at the bank,
arguing that foreign exchange markets were in the need of "fine
tuning" rather than needing a heavy handed reform.
Germany luxury car maker BMW revealed plans to
invest $1 billion to build a car plant in Mexico to tap
customers in the U.S. market, following the suit of other
premium automakers who have been seeking low-cost building
location.
The British private investigator, detained in China in
connection with his work for GlaxoSmithKline, has
slammed out at the UK drugmaker for not revealing the full
extent of the corruption allegations against it in China while
hiring him.
Malaysian CIMB Group Holdings Bhd's Nazir Razak,
one of southeast Asia's most prominent bankers, is stepping down
as chief executive of Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets
after 15 years.
One of the world's biggest fund management groups, Fidelity
Worldwide Investment, has for the first time voted against the
executive pay proposals of a large number of London-listed FTSE
350 companies it has holdings in.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)