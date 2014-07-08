July 9 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Putin pauses for tactical rethink on Ukraine strategy
(on.ft.com/1kBgmqF)
Short selling drops to lowest level since Lehman
(on.ft.com/1znAJRZ)
Rajaratnam's brother acquitted by jury
(on.ft.com/1oFiodu)
Maersk writes off $1.7 bln from Brazilian oilfields
(on.ft.com/1stPNsu)
AbbVie lifts offer for Shire to 30 bln stg
(on.ft.com/1k3hbIO)
Airbus staff quizzed in SFO probe into alleged Saudi
corruption
(on.ft.com/1jmRZlV)
Overview
After delivering a fierce speech to foreign diplomats in
Moscow last week where he accused the United States of using
cold war tactics, Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone
oddly silent following the Ukrainian army's swift advance
against pro-Russian separatists.
Hedge funds have taken the decision to reduce their bearish
bets that the value of stocks is about to fall, with the share
of stocks identified for short selling at its lowest level since
before the financial crisis of 2007.
Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of convicted Galleon
Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, was on Tuesday cleared of a charge
that he conspired to engage in insider trading while working at
the $8 billion hedge fund.
Danish oil and shipping group AP Moeller-Maersk
revealed a $1.7 billion hit to its Brazilian oil assets,
becoming the latest company to face issues trying to exploit the
country's deepwater fields.
U.S. drugmaker AbbVie hiked its offer for Shire
to 30 billion pounds, even as it urged its shareholders
to encourage the UK-listed drugmaker to partake in a friendly
deal.
The UK Serious Fraud Office has arrested and questioned four
individuals at Airbus as part of a probe its
long-standing investigation into alleged corruption in Saudi
Arabia by a unit of the planemaker.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)