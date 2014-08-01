Aug 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ILIAD MAKES SURPRISE BID FOR CONTROL OF T-MOBILE U.S.

RUSSIAN CRISIS ALREADY TAKING TOLL ON WESTERN BUSINESSES

TESLA PLANS MASSIVE CHINA EXPANSION

LINKEDIN JUMPS AS EARNINGS BEAT FORECAST

ALCATEL LUCENT TO FLOAT SUBSEA CABLES UNIT

French telecommunications company Iliad has made a surprise offer for control of T-Mobile U.S. that values the third-largest U.S. carrier at $29.5 billion.

Companies across the eurozone bloc warned that the crisis in Russia and Ukraine is already impacting business, as the European Union's toughest sanctions against Russia since the end of the cold war sent ripples through the continent's boardrooms.

Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled plans for a massive expansion in China, with as many as a third of the U.S. electric carmaker's global network of service centres located in the country by the end of 2015.

Corporate networking site LinkedIn beat analyst expectations in its second quarter, sending its shares up as much as 12 percent in after-hours trading in New York.

French telecoms-equipment maker Alcatel Lucent intends to float part of its submarine-cables division as it aims to complete 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of asset sales by the end of next year. ($1 = 0.7469 euros) (Compiled by Richa Naidu)