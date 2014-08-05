Aug 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

T-Mobile set to reject Iliad's $15 bln takeover offer

BlackRock sounds alarm over IPO quality

Gannett to hive off publishing operations

Ecclestone to walk free after $100 mln bribery case settlement

Mercedes-Benz questioned in China pricing probe

Telefonica offers 6.7 bln euro for Vivendi's Brazil telecoms business

Overview

French telecom company Iliad's bid for T-Mobile US is to be rejected, as shareholders of the No. 4 U.S. mobile operator, including Deutsche Telekom, believe the $15 billion offer falls short of their valuation of the business.

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, has expressed concern over the quality of floatations in Europe, as hedge funds increase their bets against private equity-backed IPOs, after souring of a string of high-profile listings has caused market conditions to droop.

Gannett Co, the publisher of USA Today, has become the latest media company to separate off its publishing unit from its faster-growing TV and digital operations.

A German court decision to accept a record $100 million fee to settle charges of bribery against Bernie Ecclestone, the chief executive of Formula One, has provoked criticism from parts of the country's establishment.

Chinese anti-monopoly investigators have raided the Shanghai offices of Daimler AG's luxury brand Mercedes-Benz, as the government investigates global automakers with business the country, in relation to price fixing.

Spain's Telefonica has made 6.7 billion euros ($8.96 billion) offer to buy Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit, as it looks to further expand in Latin America's largest economy.

