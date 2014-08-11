Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Balfour Beatty rejects new Carillion deal
(on.ft.com/1oq7db3)
JSW Steel close to buying Italian steelmaker Lucchini
(on.ft.com/1sRz0k2)
Royal Bank of Scotland to offload global Coutts arm
(on.ft.com/1uk9O8Q)
Equity research undergoes big structural changes
(on.ft.com/1vzcD7m)
Avanti plots satellite launch
(on.ft.com/1A8BI7X)
Overview
Balfour Beatty Plc is under pressure to prove that
it can make it on its own, after the British infrastructure
company rejected a second bid from rival Carillion Plc
aimed at creating a 3 billion pound construction giant.
Indian billionaire Sajjan Jindal's JSW Steel Ltd
is in the final stages of negotiations to buy assets owned by
Italian steelmaker Lucchini for a 'nominal sum', two sources
say.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is considering
selling the international operations of Coutts - its private
bank that counts Queen Elizabeth II and David Beckham as clients
- just months before the unit is expected to be fined for
helping U.S. citizens evade taxes.
The equity research business in the UK is undergoing huge
structural changes that are favouring independent group and
hurting investment banking models, after the country's financial
watchdog last month endorsed European reforms intended to
separate research from dealing commission.
Avanti Communications Group Plc is to launch its
next satellite in 2017, as the British satellite operator looks
to increase its coverage in Africa and Europe.
